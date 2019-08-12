United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Raised by $551,559 Its Stake; Dycom Inds (DY) Shareholder Peconic Partners Lowered Stake by $2.30 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 208.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 4,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 2,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $115.14. About 452,371 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 60,683 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B

More important recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DYCOM – Time To Connect – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 96,580 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 9,800 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 80,289 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd invested 0.74% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Citigroup reported 5,896 shares stake. Ls Invest Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 1,619 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 19,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.06% or 55,631 shares. Torray Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 6,018 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). First Washington invested in 1.78% or 76,405 shares.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45M for 13.85 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,698 shares to 9,396 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,340 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Excalibur Mngmt has invested 1.59% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1,318 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,178 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd invested in 21,288 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Inv has 607,898 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Co invested in 83 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Com holds 1.19% or 46,593 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 3.39M shares. Monroe Bancorporation Trust Mi has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ameritas Invest Incorporated has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,466 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability has invested 1.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 7,540 were accumulated by Cypress Capital Gru. First Republic Investment Inc owns 186,917 shares. Moreover, Graybill Bartz Assocs Ltd has 1.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,665 shares.