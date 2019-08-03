United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose While Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Lowered Position by $9.24 Million; Ciena Corp. (CIEN) Holder Friess Associates Cut Its Stake by $13.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 83,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 3,364 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 86,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51M shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp. (CIEN) by 41.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 366,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 520,787 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 887,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 1.69M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 31,300 shares. Stifel Financial reported 381,731 shares stake. First Citizens Commercial Bank And accumulated 55,125 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 89,612 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 60,000 shares. Catalyst Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 405,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 78,940 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Com holds 0.23% or 844,800 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs holds 21,000 shares. New England Research Mngmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Axa has 0.05% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 316,800 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 7,350 shares. First Mercantile Communication has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division accumulated 0% or 242 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 18.08M shares.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 21.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $436,042 activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $360,222 was sold by SMITH GARY B.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,934 shares to 59,434 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01 million was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie holds 0.98% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 18,794 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 58,012 shares. 3,849 were accumulated by Clean Yield. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thornburg Mngmt holds 361,725 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Argyle Capital Mngmt invested in 37,850 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 14,983 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bangor Bancshares accumulated 3,866 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 448,973 shares. Schulhoff Com accumulated 26,139 shares or 1.56% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited has invested 0.67% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rowland And Co Counsel Adv reported 30,640 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

