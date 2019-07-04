United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Declined While Lyons Wealth Management Has Boosted by $2.46 Million Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Merriman Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $425,420 as Market Valuation Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 817,509 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 87,508 shares to 107,098 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 119,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was made by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.