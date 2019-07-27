United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Declined While Bell State Bank & Trust Lifted Stake by $2.33 Million; As Denbury Res (DNR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lowered Its Position by $475,972

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 21,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 26,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51 million shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 237,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 351,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 589,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 15.64 million shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 49.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 08/05/2018 – DENBURY – 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS & CAPITALIZED INTEREST, REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 02/04/2018 Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources !Q Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations $125M; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Adj EPS 12c

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Warning UPS About Excessive Capex And Buybacks, Moody’s Downgrades Outlook To Negative – Benzinga” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Using UPS to Profit from Job Growth and AMZNâ€™s Success – Investorplace.com” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,640 shares to 27,747 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 121,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,860 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 3,914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Korea Inv Corp, Korea-based fund reported 277,460 shares. Amica Mutual Com stated it has 22,739 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc holds 18,463 shares. 30,133 were reported by Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 3,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Iowa Retail Bank invested in 81,317 shares or 4.17% of the stock. Associated Banc holds 0.34% or 52,592 shares. Baillie Gifford owns 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 261,591 shares. Telos Management Inc reported 23,433 shares. Birch Hill Limited Liability Company holds 202,248 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Ledyard Commercial Bank owns 5,192 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hartford reported 7,000 shares. Vantage Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.77% or 73,580 shares.

More notable recent Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Denbury Resources (DNR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Denbury Resources Investors Will Want to Forget 2018 – Motley Fool” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FreightWaves Oil Report: The Debt Burdens Of The Shale Companies May Throttle Output Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csw Industrials Inc by 15,567 shares to 23,796 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 14,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 608,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Analysts await Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.13 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DNR’s profit will be $59.96 million for 2.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Denbury Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.