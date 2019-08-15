United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Maintained by Private Advisor Group Llc; As Centene Dek (CNC) Market Value Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lifted by $2.04 Million Its Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 3.33 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 5,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 78,427 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 73,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.87. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO) by 8,091 shares to 8,876 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 6,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,587 shares, and cut its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.