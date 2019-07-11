United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Lifted by Security National Trust Co; Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose While Check Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 3,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.87. About 1.20M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone (AZO) by 72.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 3,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1150.9. About 131,236 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $537.98 million for 13.18 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed has 106,656 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.01% or 1,844 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 101,698 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 253,332 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation stated it has 27,921 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.09% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund reported 496 shares. Maverick Cap Limited reported 20,201 shares. Junto Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 37,545 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Cibc Ww Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Omers Administration has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,400 shares. Colony Gru Ltd holds 6,424 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability invested in 30,187 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares to 2,480 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Investment holds 41,600 shares. 6,671 were reported by Community Tru & Investment Co. Omers Administration holds 1.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 1.07M shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 493 shares. 128,311 are held by Shell Asset Management. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 5,268 shares. Pinnacle Associates has 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,169 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 34,821 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Madison holds 0.4% or 192,793 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.2% stake. Permanens Cap LP owns 29 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Co invested 1.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated has invested 0.56% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Arcadia Invest Mi invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).