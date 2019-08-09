United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Held by Willingdon Wealth Management; As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Value Declined, Btr Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $574,750

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 141.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 12,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,702 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $80.36. About 6.08M shares traded or 73.63% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,710 shares to 100,583 shares, valued at $15.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,430 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 14,419 shares to 23 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 9,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,149 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

