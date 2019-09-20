United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Held by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc; As Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Market Value Rose, Holder Pier Capital Decreased Its Stake

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 34.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 182,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 343,308 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, down from 525,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 299,196 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 1Q Loss/Shr 74c; 21/05/2018 – Coherus Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherus BioSciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRS); 22/05/2018 – COHERUS OFFERING PRICES AT $14.50/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Appoints Samuel Nussbaum, M.D. to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS SEES CHS-1701 EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN 2H OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q REV. $0, EST. $0

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 17,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 105,350 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88 million, up from 87,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $120.34. About 1.81 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold CHRS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 62.66 million shares or 0.54% more from 62.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 137,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 188,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.03% or 557,238 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Moreover, Aperio Group Limited Company has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 94,900 shares. Platinum Inv stated it has 168,237 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.58% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Sei Invests holds 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) or 46,444 shares. Phoenix Adviser Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 3,500 shares. 12,184 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 5,794 shares.

Analysts await Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 141.38% or $1.23 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. CHRS’s profit will be $25.12 million for 14.59 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 11,981 shares to 195,752 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 13,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

