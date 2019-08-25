United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Held by Coe Capital Management Llc; First Mercantile Trust Co Has Decreased United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake by $1.68 Million; Stock Value Rose

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 15,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 9,077 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 24,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.38M shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,391 are held by Bbva Compass National Bank. Moreover, Barr E S Company has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 2.52M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 7,325 shares. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.23% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lifeplan Financial Inc has 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 36,700 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Captrust Finance has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.34% or 235,687 shares in its portfolio. Chase Counsel owns 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,466 shares. South State, South Carolina-based fund reported 28,220 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.48% or 30,900 shares. 69,292 are held by Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc accumulated 0.14% or 6,851 shares.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,512 shares to 53,769 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 21,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,310 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS’s Venture Arm Makes Minority Investment In Autonomous Truck Company TuSimple – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx, UPS say in response to Trump they’re fighting illegal drug shipments – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS will more than double its space at Tampa International Airport – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,531 shares to 3,150 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.50 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.