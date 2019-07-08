United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Has Raised by Umb Bank N A; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 38,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 541,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.98M, down from 579,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 2.66 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 192.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 86,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,741 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, up from 45,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 96,827 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,084 shares to 11,584 shares, valued at $20.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 909,078 are owned by Welch Forbes Lc. 12,597 are owned by Weybosset And Mngmt Limited Co. 80,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 48,892 shares. Compton Management Ri has 54,219 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.99% stake. Pinnacle Limited Company stated it has 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northstar Gru invested in 12,002 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 645,078 are held by Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc stated it has 20.69M shares. Park Natl Oh has invested 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tiverton Asset Management Lc reported 98,973 shares. Summit Fin Strategies holds 5,843 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 73,652 were accumulated by Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Company Oh. Sterling Invest Mngmt holds 1.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 39,073 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer may trim Prevnar 13 guidance after ACIP vote – Cantor – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) option implied volatility low as shares at upper end of range – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Phase 3 Trial of Revatio in Newborns with PPHN Did Not Meet its Primary Efficacy Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.90 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Charlene Thomas To Participate In Prestigious Program Hosted By The Secretary Of Defense – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of stock was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 112,340 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,968 shares. Smith Salley And Associate reported 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Motco accumulated 33,300 shares. Virginia-based Redmond Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Old Republic Int holds 1.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 381,100 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 2,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Kcm Advisors Limited Co reported 0.63% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vision Management invested in 10,349 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has 58,058 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 0.4% or 8,000 shares. 349,623 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 282,145 shares.