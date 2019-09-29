United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Has Raised by Opus Investment Management Inc; Seaboard (SEB) Market Valuation Declined While Knightsbridge Asset Management Boosted by $980,232 Its Position

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 251.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 32,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 237 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 2,562 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.60M, up from 2,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $38.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4327.73. About 405 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 5,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,700 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx: I’m Not Jumping Ship – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Is Converting Ground Fleets To Renewable Natural Gas – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 189,686 shares. Beacon Capital holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mengis holds 14,839 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny holds 0.99% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 100,760 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.1% or 1,993 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 4,767 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 95,457 are held by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 77,912 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 3,525 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Llc holds 6,286 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Redmond Asset Management, Virginia-based fund reported 5,499 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 121,862 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Com invested in 105,328 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Accredited Invsts holds 0.9% or 44,430 shares.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $145.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 88,947 shares to 277,956 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.