United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Has Increased by Guggenheim Capital Llc; As Meta Finl Group (CASH) Share Value Rose, Elk Creek Partners Has Cut by $388,836 Its Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 13,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 287,363 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 301,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. It closed at $34.17 lastly. It is up 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 8,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 152,940 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79 million, up from 144,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.07 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Drivers Don A Uniform Upgrade After 100 Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS And HubBox Team Up To Simplify UPS Access Point® Location Integration For E-Tailers – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS takes step forward toward commercial package deliveries with drones – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Sleepy Session as Earnings Lurk Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 18,477 shares to 214,076 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 64,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town Country State Bank Dba First Bankers invested in 1.01% or 21,235 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.57% or 39,938 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Franklin Incorporated accumulated 8.58M shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sandy Spring Retail Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,897 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Inc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,343 shares. King Luther Mgmt invested in 23,197 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 941,891 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Ativo Cap Management Llc reported 0.5% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Private Na holds 0.13% or 6,262 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 4,033 shares. Essex has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,819 shares. Ims owns 2,370 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cambridge Tru has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,566 shares.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.93 million for 17.09 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Indonesia to raise state health insurer’s premiums to plug cash deficit – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,969 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Co. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Indexiq Advisors Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 64,470 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp holds 335,623 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,311 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc invested in 13,475 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 25,977 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 56,618 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Sigma Planning accumulated 118,861 shares. Hawk Ridge Cap LP has invested 1.86% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 39,923 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank owns 66,000 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 39,970 shares to 644,711 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 371,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).