United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Has Boosted by Keating Investment Counselors Inc; Novartis A G (NVS) Market Value Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Boosted Position by $478,478

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 41,147 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 37,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $117.42. About 714,351 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 89,561 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18 million, up from 84,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 681,094 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 20/03/2018 – Novartis teams up with Harvard to develop next generation biomaterial systems to deliver immunotherapies; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT IMPROVING CONSUMER HEALTHCARE MARGINS TO AT LEAST (NOT TOWARDS) 20 PCT BY 2020, UP FROM 17.7 (NOT 17.3) PCT RECENTLY; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair(R) recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Thyme Klinger Is Currently Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 27/03/2018 – Times of India: GSK may sell Horlicks to fund Novartis deal; 19/03/2018 – Swiss Giant Novartis Teams Up With Canadian Marijuana Startup

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vision Cap Incorporated holds 0.29% or 10,570 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Inc accumulated 12,325 shares. Moreover, Beacon Fincl Group has 1.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 69,485 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Northern Tru has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 9,724 shares. Old Republic Interest accumulated 410,100 shares. Fagan Incorporated holds 0.68% or 16,315 shares. 69,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Co. Zevin Asset Management Ltd owns 99,946 shares. Private Trust Na invested in 0.13% or 6,262 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau & Assoc Inc has invested 0.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boston Rech & Mngmt stated it has 1.47% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 18,495 are owned by Perkins Coie Trust.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,433 shares to 50,710 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,494 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

