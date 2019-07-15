United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Boosted by Ronna Sue Cohen; As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Stock Price Rose, Matarin Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 59.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 40,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 67,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.48M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 36,389 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 17.40% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 10745.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 27,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.54M shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT

More notable recent Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Top shareholder won’t back Bayer management in AGM vote: sources – Reuters” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teekay LNG Partners Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Farmer Mac Announces Proposed Issuance of Series D Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,331 activity.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 40,764 shares to 426,699 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 8,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 14,169 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 3,500 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 78,409 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 751,682 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 54,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weybosset Research And Management Limited Liability Company holds 117,681 shares or 5.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0% or 2,963 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.01% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% or 10,120 shares. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). United Services Automobile Association holds 61,106 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 652,995 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Millennium Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc stated it has 14,088 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Lvm Cap Mi holds 2,433 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.38% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mcf Advsr Limited Com invested in 0% or 109 shares. Mai Mngmt stated it has 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 103,853 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv owns 30,640 shares. Bailard Incorporated has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,527 shares. Payden Rygel invested in 7,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs invested in 172,919 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 377,453 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Beech Hill stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 0.45% or 38,084 shares. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 0.38% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N..