United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose While Tdam Usa Has Cut Its Position; As Crown Castle International (CCI) Shares Rose, Raymond James Trust Cut Position

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 31,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $142.48. About 1.66 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 100,090 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34M, down from 103,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 1.66 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.93 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

