United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose While North Star Investment Management Lowered by $657,675 Its Position; Welch Capital Partners Decreased Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $5.18 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 5,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 38,951 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 44,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 48,486 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 10 stated it has 3,608 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership owns 467,101 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability, Florida-based fund reported 587,441 shares. Heritage Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 204,180 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited accumulated 22,365 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 1,252 are held by Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Corporation. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Company reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Paradigm Asset Management has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.51% or 31.52M shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,526 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 382,200 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp Com (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 36,595 shares to 257,243 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Capital invested 0.74% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1,993 are held by Salzhauer Michael. Moreover, Independent Investors Inc has 1.23% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 28,211 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 125 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated reported 54,525 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Llc holds 4.21% or 4.10 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 9.04M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.33% or 163,482 shares. 10,637 were accumulated by Parsons Mgmt Ri. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability owns 2.24 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mai Cap has invested 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 72,147 were accumulated by Corbyn Management Md. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 12,286 were accumulated by Amg Funds Llc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando.

