United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose While Country Club Trust Company Lifted Its Stake; Hap Trading Holding in Twitter (Put) (TWTR) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (TWTR) by 1250.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 287,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 310,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 9.16M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 76,132 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 64,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $115.24. About 3.77M shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Two of Atlanta’s top CEOs attend White House state dinner – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx: Time To Nibble – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Lululemon Delivers Blockbuster Quarter, Ups Forecast As Hot Streak Continues – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The ‘New Twitter’ Still Has Major Growth Left – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) lets users sideline unwanted direct messages – Live Trading News” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Twitterâ€™s Been Hot, but Square Stock Still Is the Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Option Trader Makes Big Bet Twitter Rally Isn’t Over – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) TweetDeck suffer global outage, thousands hit – Live Trading News” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

