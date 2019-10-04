United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose While Barrett Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Declined, H Partners Management Cut Its Holding by $5.64 Million

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 59.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 61,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 41,503 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, down from 102,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 2.37 million shares traded or 93.07% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 7,190 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 51,668 shares. 8,200 are held by Cypress Cap Grp Inc. The California-based Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.4% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 15,309 are held by Excalibur Mgmt. Hap Trading Lc accumulated 12,348 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 4,643 shares or 0.79% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 29,004 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 3,254 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 206,312 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Macroview Inv Management Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc has 9,636 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 9,343 shares to 315,241 shares, valued at $18.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 150,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS unveils ‘breakthrough’ hybrid trucks that switch to EV mode – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Turns Up The Volume In Nashville With Expanded High-Speed Hub – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $200.27 million for 5.36 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Six Flags Entertainment’s (NYSE:SIX) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Portfolio: Final Report – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Six Flags Entertainment Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SIX) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.