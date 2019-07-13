United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Declined While Manchester Capital Management Lowered Position; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Has Raised by Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 1,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,360 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, up from 30,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King Il To California Air National Guard; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 84,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.32M, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares to 122,371 shares, valued at $19.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,648 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited owns 21,566 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dearborn Partners Lc holds 3,339 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 1,684 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn invested in 0.08% or 2,497 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.03% or 1,934 shares. Cibc has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 83,188 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Investment Management has invested 0.56% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Caprock Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 2,792 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Group has invested 1.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Essex Serv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,271 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs has 6,465 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech has 0.49% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,100 shares. 3,767 were reported by Kingfisher Capital Ltd Com.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of stock. Evans Michele A also sold $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,685 shares to 14,374 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 55,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).