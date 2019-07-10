United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Declined While Lyons Wealth Management Boosted by $2.46 Million Its Position; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lifted Lennar (LEN) Stake by $10.48 Million as Stock Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 1.36M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were sold by Peretz Richard N..

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Brings Commitment and Support to Pride Month – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “We’re Up Big On This Pick — And We’re Holding For More – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What FedEx’s Breakup With Amazon Means – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx Adjusts to the Headwinds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.