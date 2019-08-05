United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Chicago Equity Partners Increases Position in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 7,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 35,795 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, up from 28,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.27 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 6,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 32,913 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 26,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.67 million shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was made by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was sold by Jimenez Frank R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Com reported 3,534 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 484,490 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Mngmt Corp has 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 85,789 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 55,750 shares. L S Advsrs holds 0.17% or 6,942 shares in its portfolio. Karp Mgmt invested in 0.6% or 9,244 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Commerce Savings Bank invested in 0.06% or 28,670 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 3,594 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Mechanics Natl Bank Department has 0.11% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,536 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). M&T Savings Bank reported 69,720 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 42,037 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 691 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest stated it has 3,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,205 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 39,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,135 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Defense Companies Need to Merge or Die. The Raytheon and United Technologies Deal Shows Why. – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Qatar awards Raytheon approximately $2.2 billion for additional integrated air and missile defense capability – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.38% or 24,165 shares. London Company Of Virginia holds 1.67% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.75M shares. Financial Advantage stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Capstone Investment Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,426 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 9,947 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 6,468 shares. Cambridge Rech reported 90,571 shares. 10,115 are held by Valley Natl Advisers. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability invested in 2,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Atria Investments Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 6,926 shares. Capital Investment Counsel accumulated 40,809 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “UPS stock falls after analyst says post-earnings surge raises concern about 12-month upside – MarketWatch” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Survey Finds Asia-Pacific B2B Buyers Prize “Offline” Relationships As Much As E-Commerce – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS To Release Second-Quarter Results On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.