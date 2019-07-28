United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Declined While Lyons Wealth Management Has Increased by $2.46 Million Its Position; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increases Holding in Coca (KO)

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53 million shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 151,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 748,195 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.06 million, up from 596,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 11.45M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 61,338 shares to 201,366 shares, valued at $50.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.