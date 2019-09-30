United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding Lifted by United Services Automobile Association; Eagle Asset Management Maintains Stake in Zoetis (ZTS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 896,911 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.79M, up from 853,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $124.92. About 590,075 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 218,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 925,515 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.58 million, up from 707,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $119.69. About 1.13 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 1,040 shares to 6,537 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 58,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,479 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Natl National Bank In reported 0.12% stake. Burns J W & Ny reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Signaturefd Lc reported 2,953 shares. Lpl Lc invested in 91,477 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.43% or 13,675 shares. Westwood Grp holds 0.21% or 171,962 shares. British Columbia Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca holds 1,146 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Forbes J M And Llp holds 3.21% or 146,325 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,856 shares. 640 are held by Heritage Wealth. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.52M shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 1.10 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 554,592 shares. Rothschild Commerce Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Zoetis Gained 10% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zoetis Named a Top Company for Working Mothers – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Precision Scheduled Railroading Might Now Be a Problem for CSX Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New UPS® Study Reveals Canadian Online Shopping Habits – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Announces Purchase Of 100,000 EV Delivery Vehicles From Rivian â€” The Largest Order Ever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Inv Rech Incorporated holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,408 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 137,088 shares. Payden & Rygel has 7,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 8,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. Ghp Inv Advsr owns 8,998 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 151,268 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 16,200 shares. Washington Trust owns 18,262 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies, New York-based fund reported 13,747 shares. 6.11M were reported by Invsts. Williams Jones & Limited Liability reported 12,983 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).