United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding Increased by Steinberg Global Asset Management; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $603,096 as Share Price Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 11,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,424 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 15,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 817,509 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,108 shares to 90,072 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 525,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W And Inc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 197,538 shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Keystone Fincl Planning holds 4.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 81,189 shares. Levin Strategies Lp has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,025 shares. 1.05M are held by Regions Financial Corporation. Robecosam Ag owns 77,743 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 10.17 million shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc holds 6,126 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,822 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt holds 0.34% or 7,907 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.18% or 27,668 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.42M shares. Guardian Limited Partnership accumulated 195,729 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 172,919 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 2.57M shares stake. Hollencrest accumulated 361,144 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company holds 165,578 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru reported 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). River Road Asset Management Limited invested 1.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First National has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,652 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18.08 million shares. Halsey Associates Ct has invested 2.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Park Natl Oh accumulated 46,858 shares or 0.29% of the stock. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boston Rech And Management invested in 31,896 shares. Finemark State Bank And Tru stated it has 18.39% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Company owns 520,456 shares. Regions Corporation reported 0.62% stake.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 68,694 shares to 7,069 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).