United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding Held by Lyons Wealth Management Llc; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Declined While James Investment Research Decreased Position by $921,910

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 89.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 31,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 3,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106,000, down from 35,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 2.78 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 1.98M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 18.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.7 per share. URBN’s profit will be $55.84 million for 9.91 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : JKHY, NDSN, CREE, TOL, FANH, URBN, LZB, SCSC – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Retail Ideas For 2019’s Back-To-School Season – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Urban Outfitters Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDCO, DXCM, URBN – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “URBN Reports Record Q4 Sales Nasdaq:URBN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8,105 shares to 8,655 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 18,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Rech Inc stated it has 3,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Nordea Investment holds 47 shares. Dana Invest Advisors invested in 63,299 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Lc holds 142,545 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 0% or 8,460 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 51,161 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 7,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 43,947 were accumulated by Gam Hldgs Ag. Cap Fund Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 196,504 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 162,200 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 78,450 shares. J Goldman & Limited Partnership has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Verition Fund Management Lc owns 0.05% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 44,724 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership invested 0.12% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).