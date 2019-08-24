United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding Held by Bartlett & Co; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $303,657 as Stock Price Declined

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 797 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 4,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 5,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 42,278 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 37,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 46,176 shares to 56,444 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.