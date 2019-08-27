United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding Has Raised by Optimum Investment Advisors; Resolution Capital LTD Decreased Stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by $43.63 Million as Shares Declined

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 369.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 14,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 18,791 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.16. About 1.40 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 318,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 834,125 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.98 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 72,115 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc stated it has 60 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ing Groep Nv holds 4,887 shares. Duff Phelps Invest holds 7,320 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hilltop Holding owns 5,589 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Institute For Wealth Lc stated it has 11,600 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Limited Co has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,336 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd reported 2,054 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 0.06% or 12,466 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Llc stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cullinan Assocs owns 114,104 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 468 shares. Burney reported 2,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,193 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 70,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,358 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 278,311 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $76.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 642,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 0.03% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Lasalle Mgmt Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 32,713 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 2,139 shares. Colony Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,535 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 3,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 21,416 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.02% or 54,206 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 0.02% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.04% or 1.27M shares. Sei reported 108,599 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 57,801 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 6,900 shares. Panagora Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,886 shares.

