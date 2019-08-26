United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding Has Boosted by Bartlett & Co; Bowen Hanes & Co Has Decreased Position in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (OEC) by $427,050

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 5,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 42,278 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 37,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (OEC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 23,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 878,655 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69M, down from 902,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 141,565 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 13,964 shares to 77,461 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 16,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 17,621 shares to 187,633 shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 38,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,710 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.