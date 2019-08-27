United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Trillium Asset Management Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose; Palisade Asset Management Trimmed Ball (BLL) Holding as Market Value Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 9,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 82,234 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 91,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $114.5. About 28,557 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc analyzed 104,853 shares as the company's stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 178,441 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, down from 283,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $26.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.34. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 9,198 shares to 99,108 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3,344 shares to 80,694 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 55,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.90 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.