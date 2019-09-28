United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Position by $1.32 Million; Bp Wealth Management Lowered Its Carnival Com (CCL) Stake by $807,070

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 12,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 348,927 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.03 million, down from 361,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Com (CCL) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 17,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 55,299 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 72,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42 million shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “CEOs Are Also Endangered at SeaWorld Entertainment – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Airline and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.26% or 67,556 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 1.79 million shares stake. Pnc Svcs Group Inc reported 760,182 shares stake. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 42,418 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Technology Inc stated it has 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Tradewinds Management Limited Liability holds 702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gru One Trading LP has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Prudential Pcl owns 321,752 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 400,221 shares. Blair William Communication Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 5,463 shares. Stonebridge Capital Lc reported 633 shares. Palouse Cap Management has 74,039 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 58,050 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 163,107 shares. 1.82 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Management.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4,772 shares to 51,774 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Holdings by 7,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 11.79M shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr stated it has 97,153 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stearns Finance Services Grp Incorporated holds 0.19% or 10,192 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,770 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.2% or 35,441 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Co Financial Bank has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fiera has 4,052 shares. Eqis Cap Inc has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny owns 6,632 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt owns 119,050 shares. First Fincl Corporation In accumulated 0.58% or 7,000 shares. Willis Inv Counsel reported 1.72% stake.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 390,330 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $77.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 228,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Paying $8.4 Million To Settle Overcharge Claims – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amazon Announces Purchase Of 100,000 EV Delivery Vehicles From Rivian â€” The Largest Order Ever – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Sleepy Session as Earnings Lurk Ahead – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS to hire 4,400 in Philadelphia area for holiday season – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.