United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Upped Stake; Renaissance Group Lifted Holding in Crown Holdings (CCK) as Shares Rose

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86M, up from 95,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.71. About 1.08 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 41,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 498,150 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18 million, up from 457,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 518,138 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,777 shares to 97,729 shares, valued at $28.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Informatio (NYSE:FIS) by 15,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,774 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,315 shares to 70,818 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,150 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).