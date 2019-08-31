United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Increased Position; Prince Street Capital Management Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Boosted by $17.06 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.8. About 758,690 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86 million, up from 95,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,550 were reported by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. Lederer Associates Counsel Ca reported 2.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Scotia stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% stake. Lee Danner & Bass has 0.56% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co holds 1.27% or 42,187 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 30,900 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.03% or 9,569 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bank Na has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,304 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.99 million shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn holds 1.81% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 112,839 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Co holds 1.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 142,144 shares. Chevy Chase Trust owns 588,264 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Lathrop Invest Mngmt holds 3.31% or 99,471 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Trust accumulated 274 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares to 417,018 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,699 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).