United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Cut Stake by $667,221 as Stock Price Rose; Davis R M Lowered Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Value Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 6,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 174,149 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, down from 180,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 8,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 118,083 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, down from 127,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 2.68M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML positive on UPS’ CFO hire – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

