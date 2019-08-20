United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Security National Trust Co Boosted Its Stake by $396,825 as Stock Price Rose; Charter Trust Company Has Trimmed Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $712,566

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 79,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 710,844 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 790,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 100.89M shares traded or 63.42% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 20/04/2018 – GE Poised For Best Day In Three Years After Results — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 3,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,065 shares to 42,102 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (NYSE:BABA) by 3,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

