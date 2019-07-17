United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Professional Advisory Services Increased Its Holding; Umb Bank N A Lowered Position in Celgene (CELG) as Valuation Rose

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 25,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,178 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 128,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.82. About 2.32 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 3,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, down from 11,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 2.78 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 3,859 shares to 92,991 shares, valued at $18.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 66,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,249 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,975 are held by D E Shaw. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nexus Management has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cleararc Capital owns 16,892 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,103 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Inv Management owns 40,855 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Homrich And Berg reported 18,030 shares. Archford Strategies Lc owns 1,976 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 1,700 shares. Lvm Cap Management Mi reported 2,433 shares stake. Natixis holds 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 82,088 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Named A â€œBest Corporate Citizenâ€ Again – Marks Decade Being Honored On Annual List – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why United Parcel Service Lost 15.4% in December – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 150 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated reported 9,305 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.39% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 693,419 shares. York Cap Mgmt Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 271,149 shares. Harvey Cap stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 11,168 were reported by Profit Invest Mgmt. 318,851 were accumulated by American Gru. Omni Ptnrs Llp holds 6.26% or 600,000 shares. Prudential Financial holds 2.70M shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 101,604 shares. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership invested in 41.32% or 699,011 shares. 4.02 million are owned by Price T Rowe Incorporated Md. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 474,299 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 70,056 shares to 79,765 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 65,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,122 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust North American (EMLP).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.