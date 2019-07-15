United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Professional Advisory Services Has Raised Position; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Rose While Private Advisor Group Raised Stake

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 25,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,178 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 128,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 170.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 24,155 shares as the company's stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,363 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 14,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 2.83M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 3,859 shares to 92,991 shares, valued at $18.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 9,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,163 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,935 shares to 83,263 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 17,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,247 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).