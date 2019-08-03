United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Private Advisor Group Lifted Stake by $561,438; Bristol John W & Company Raised Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $348,766

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 449,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.98 million, up from 447,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook is bringing its facial recognition technology back to Europe, even after agreeing with regulators to drop the feature nearly six years ago; 06/03/2018 – GOOGLE, FACEBOOK POWER OVER ADS WORRIES RIVALS: FRENCH STUDY; 03/05/2018 – Formative Chatbot Integrations coming to Workplace by Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video); 13/04/2018 – Will Facebook be regulated? @karaswisher, @CaseyNewton and @kurtwagner8 discuss on this week’s #TooEmbarrassed podcast; 09/04/2018 – Widely-watched Dutch comedian says “Bye Bye Facebook”; 26/03/2018 – The MBA view: can Facebook fix its reputation?; 10/04/2018 – Corruption Currents: Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook Data Handling; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO COMPLY W/EU DATA PROTECTION RULES, ALLAN TELLS WELT; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Greg Walden wants to hear from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the data scandal

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 5,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 78,427 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 73,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51M shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays affirms buying Facebook before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Tinder Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.