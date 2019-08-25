United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Private Advisor Group Has Boosted Its Position by $561,438 as Valuation Rose; Ipswich Investment Management Co Increases Position in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 5,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 78,427 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, up from 73,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 1,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,698 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

