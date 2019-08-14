United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Cut Stake as Share Value Rose; Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Market Value Rose While Clearbridge Investments Trimmed by $1.80 Million Its Position

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 3,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2,850 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 5,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $114.88. About 328,227 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 53,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.50 million, down from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 103,018 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15,265 shares to 8.70 million shares, valued at $876.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 553,258 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc stated it has 600 shares. Chemical Bancorporation holds 0.07% or 18,265 shares. Arrow Inv reported 0.24% stake. West Family Investments holds 101,963 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.23% or 143,895 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.11% or 10.27M shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 72,210 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 0.02% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 910,950 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt invested in 1,529 shares. Natixis reported 0.06% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Live Your Vision Ltd Company has 160 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 223,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 5.06M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Advantage holds 0.03% or 400 shares. Coastline Tru reported 14,915 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Management owns 26,078 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Hendershot Incorporated accumulated 106,903 shares or 4.09% of the stock. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lpl Financial Ltd holds 378,755 shares. Bailard Inc has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1.36M are held by Pnc Service. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 10,637 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,569 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Lc invested in 59,698 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Novare Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Natixis owns 82,088 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation holds 0.49% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 15,955 shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,237 shares to 13,935 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.94 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.