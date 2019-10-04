United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Opus Investment Management Has Boosted Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Boosted Stake

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 28,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 425,473 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60 million, up from 397,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 6.88 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 251.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 32,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 1.64 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE

