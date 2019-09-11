United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder M Holdings Securities Trimmed Its Holding by $475,080 as Valuation Rose; Guardian Capital LP Decreased Its Novartis A G (NVS) Stake by $2.75 Million

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 28,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 279,335 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.86M, down from 308,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.54. About 2.15M shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 09/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Novartis Deal — Health Care Roundup; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tafinlar + Mekinist is for BRAF V600-Mutant Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Novartis/gene therapy: corporate DNA; 17/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyer; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Chief Digital Officer Bertrand Bodson Appointed to Executive Committee; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203255 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO: AveXis Deal to Be Partly Financed From Proceeds of JV Stake Sale

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 3.01M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 120,131 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $87.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 214,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 0.21% or 40,806 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 57,100 shares. Addison Cap invested in 1.22% or 14,326 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). At Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 2,297 shares. 129,614 are owned by Victory Capital Management. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 9,834 shares. Ancora Lc accumulated 66,196 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Maryland-based Corbyn Investment Mgmt Incorporated Md has invested 3.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.56% or 45,662 shares. 250 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Asset Mgmt One reported 331,477 shares. Proshare Ltd stated it has 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Accredited Investors Incorporated stated it has 1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74B for 14.93 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

