United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Lyons Wealth Management Lifted Position by $2.46 Million; Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $53.58 Million; Share Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 2.83M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 196,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 980,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.41M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $292.02. About 1.46M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 254,408 shares to 9.17 million shares, valued at $704.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 63,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 25.35 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.