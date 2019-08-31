United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Lyons Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake by $2.46 Million; As Prologis (PLD) Share Price Rose, Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.31 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 18,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 177,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80M, down from 196,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.57 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $580.78 million for 22.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

