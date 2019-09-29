United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Lyons Wealth Management Cut Its Holding by $4.78 Million; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Private Management Group Raised Its Position

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 4,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 129,748 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.30M, up from 125,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.97M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 46,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,190 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 75,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 1.67 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security Inc accumulated 22,583 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 11,619 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Com owns 56,506 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.20 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id owns 16,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Accredited Investors owns 44,430 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Beech Hill Advsrs holds 2.69% or 49,543 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Bankshares Corporation N Y owns 5,223 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc has invested 1.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel has invested 1.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aviva Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 256,188 shares. Btim accumulated 0.7% or 523,425 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 7,268 shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc by 108,222 shares to 9.62 million shares, valued at $48.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 1,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,047 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fd.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hanson Doremus Investment Management has 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,607 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc owns 21,772 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 20 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Lc has 0.37% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,444 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 3,232 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Co owns 0.51% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 88,691 shares. Private Ocean holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Financial accumulated 0.37% or 35,982 shares. Check Cap Ca has invested 3.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.64% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Essex Svcs Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,288 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.16% or 117,438 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset stated it has 0.51% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).