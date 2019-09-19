United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $1.02 Million; Trigran Investments Decreased Its Stake in Purecycle (PCYO) by $750,220

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 75,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.87 million market cap company. It closed at $10.96 lastly. It is up 2.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 9,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,706 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75 million, up from 45,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 4.06 million shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $600.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 616,967 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 121,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 927,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX).

