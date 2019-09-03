United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Holding by $313,020 as Share Value Rose; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Cohen Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 19,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 22,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 700,984 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 63,557 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MagnaChip Semiconductor to Present at the 2019 Citi Technology Conference on September 4, 2019 in New York City – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 9,902 shares to 29,666 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 209,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.27 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

