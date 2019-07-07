United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Impala Asset Management Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; Foyston Gordon & Payne Increased Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $565,250; Market Value Rose

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 164,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,304 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.56 million, up from 122,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 444,340 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.27 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 69,638 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $30.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 84,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Svcs reported 2,579 shares stake. Montag A has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.66% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 50,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 83 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited owns 47,807 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,100 shares stake. Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 17,799 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo has 0.45% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 2.14M shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,415 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt accumulated 40,756 shares. Corbyn Invest Management Md reported 72,147 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Marco Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.33% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).