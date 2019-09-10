United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Lowered Holding by $2.01 Million; Bbt Capital Management Cut Its Position in Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) by $500,376

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $121.44. About 1.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 64.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 20,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 11,512 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 32,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 70,520 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $12.81M for 17.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 14.81 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

