United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Howland Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.10 Million; Check Capital Management Increases Stake in Fedex (FDX)

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 10,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,535 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 40,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 55,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 369,610 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.69 million, up from 314,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 75,943 shares to 103,517 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 18,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baillie Gifford & invested in 0.04% or 321,975 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 173,654 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,779 shares. Haverford Trust has 382,403 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 2,017 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns owns 43,663 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 1.36 million are held by Barclays Plc. Jensen Inv reported 2.41% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Court Place Limited Liability Company owns 7,325 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Arizona State Retirement invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jnba Fin reported 413 shares stake. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 642,168 shares. Moreover, Farmers Bank has 0.99% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18,230 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,226 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Use The Weakness Caused By FedEx To Buy UPS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Lululemon Delivers Blockbuster Quarter, Ups Forecast As Hot Streak Continues – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Paying $2.25 Million To Avoid Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS takes step forward toward commercial package deliveries with drones – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Com holds 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 4,320 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 5,543 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 130 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.58% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1.99 million shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 23,158 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 22,023 shares stake. Minneapolis Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.91% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Next Gp reported 563 shares. Miles Inc holds 0.8% or 5,989 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 1,967 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability holds 253,528 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 14,204 were reported by Freestone Cap Lc.

