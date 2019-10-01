United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Hightower Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $86.07 Million as Share Price Rose; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Share Value Rose, Holder Howe & Rusling Cut by $515,760 Its Position

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 82.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112,000, down from 11,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 160,632 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 167121.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 835,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 836,107 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.34M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $115.23. About 2.24 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.86M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

